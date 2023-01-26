Overview of Dr. Christopher Thompson, MD

Dr. Christopher Thompson, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, Mercy Hospital Kingfisher, Mercy Hospital Logan County, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Mercy Hospital Watonga and Norman Regional Hospital.



Dr. Thompson works at Mercy Oncology in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.