Dr. Christopher Thoresen, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Thoresen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiology Center of Cincinnati Inc.10525 Montgomery Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 745-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best! Very clear communicator.
About Dr. Christopher Thoresen, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Cincinnati
- U Cincinnati
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
