Dr. Christopher Tiner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Tiner, MD
Dr. Christopher Tiner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Tiner's Office Locations
Jeev Puri, MD50 Bellefontaine St Ste 304, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 788-9152Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Huntington Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- MedHealthInsurance
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great surgeon who is a true artist and cares for his patients. No regrets at all and will use Dr. Timer again and will refer friends and family in the future.
About Dr. Christopher Tiner, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1720095235
Education & Certifications
- Cook Cnty Hosp
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hawaii Loa College
