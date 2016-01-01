Overview of Dr. Christopher Tkach, MD

Dr. Christopher Tkach, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.



Dr. Tkach works at McBride Orthopedic Hospital Clinic in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT and Layton, UT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

