Overview of Dr. Christopher Tolleson, MD

Dr. Christopher Tolleson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Tolleson works at Cole Neuroscience Center in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Tremor and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.