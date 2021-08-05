Dr. Christopher Tolleson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolleson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Tolleson, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Tolleson, MD
Dr. Christopher Tolleson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Dr. Tolleson's Office Locations
Cole Neuroscience Center1975 Town Center Blvd Ste 203, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 909-4030
Knoxville Neurology Clinic2200 Sutherland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 521-6174
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He Was very professional and patient took all the time needed to get to know me as I was a new patient.
About Dr. Christopher Tolleson, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1225159890
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
