Dr. Christopher Tomaras, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Tomaras, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga - M.D. and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Tomaras works at
Locations
Polaris Spine & Neurosurgery Center1150 Hammond Dr Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 256-2633Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Axion Spine and Neurosurgery4165 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 170, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (470) 579-3962Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had a ruptured disc in my neck which was causing lots of pain and numbness in my right arm. PT and an epidural only helped some. I saw Dr. Tomaras at Polaris and he recommended that I undergo an artificial disc replacement. This was new to me -- I had heard about fusions before. He said I was a good candidate for a replacement and that it is much better procedure for the patient. I did some research and decided to go ahead. I have only positive things to say. Amazingly, this surgery is a 45-minute outpatient procedure. There is some pain and discomfort for the first few days afterwards, but it's not bad at all. And my neck/arm pain is completely gone. Of course, long-term outcome and prognosis is most important, but I have every reason to believe it will be good. Dr. Tomaras was exceptionally personable and took the time to explain the procedure and talk with me about it. I think he's a great surgeon too from all that I learned about him.
About Dr. Christopher Tomaras, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1881780633
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga - M.D.
- University Of Tennessee Chattanooga
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tomaras accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tomaras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tomaras works at
467 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomaras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomaras.
