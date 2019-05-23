Overview

Dr. Christopher Tomaras, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga - M.D. and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Tomaras works at Polaris Spine & Neurosurgery Center, Sandy Springs, GA in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.