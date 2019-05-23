See All Neurosurgeons in Atlanta, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Tomaras, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (467)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Christopher Tomaras, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga - M.D. and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Tomaras works at Polaris Spine & Neurosurgery Center, Sandy Springs, GA in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Polaris Spine & Neurosurgery Center
    1150 Hammond Dr Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-2633
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Axion Spine and Neurosurgery
    4165 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 170, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 579-3962
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Acupuncture
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Acupuncture
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis

Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondolthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 467 ratings
    Patient Ratings (467)
    5 Star
    (407)
    4 Star
    (31)
    3 Star
    (11)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    May 23, 2019
    I had a ruptured disc in my neck which was causing lots of pain and numbness in my right arm. PT and an epidural only helped some. I saw Dr. Tomaras at Polaris and he recommended that I undergo an artificial disc replacement. This was new to me -- I had heard about fusions before. He said I was a good candidate for a replacement and that it is much better procedure for the patient. I did some research and decided to go ahead. I have only positive things to say. Amazingly, this surgery is a 45-minute outpatient procedure. There is some pain and discomfort for the first few days afterwards, but it's not bad at all. And my neck/arm pain is completely gone. Of course, long-term outcome and prognosis is most important, but I have every reason to believe it will be good. Dr. Tomaras was exceptionally personable and took the time to explain the procedure and talk with me about it. I think he's a great surgeon too from all that I learned about him.
    John S in GA — May 23, 2019
    About Dr. Christopher Tomaras, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881780633
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga - M.D.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Tennessee Chattanooga
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Tomaras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomaras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tomaras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    467 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomaras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomaras.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomaras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomaras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

