Dr. Christopher Tomassian, MD

Dermatology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Tomassian, MD is a Dermatologist in Glendora, CA. 

Dr. Tomassian works at The Dermatology Collective in Glendora, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    The Dermatology Collective Inc
    552 W Foothill Blvd Ste 202, Glendora, CA 91741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 240-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Christopher Tomassian, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871097550
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Tomassian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomassian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tomassian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tomassian works at The Dermatology Collective in Glendora, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tomassian’s profile.

    Dr. Tomassian has seen patients for Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomassian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Tomassian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomassian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomassian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomassian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

