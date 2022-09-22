Overview

Dr. Christopher Touloukian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.



Dr. Touloukian works at Berkshire Surgical Services in Pittsfield, MA with other offices in Jamaica, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Intestinal Obstruction and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.