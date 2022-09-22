Dr. Christopher Touloukian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Touloukian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Touloukian, MD
Dr. Christopher Touloukian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.
Berkshire Surgical Associates777 North St Ste 407, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (413) 445-6420
Nyc Health Hospitals Queens8268 164th St, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 883-3000
- Queens Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
He noticed that I was nervous as I hadn't had any abdominal surgery. He put me at ease. He did a great job.
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1508818121
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- General Surgery
