Dr. Christopher Toupin Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Menifee, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center and Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.



Dr. Toupin Jr works at Tri-Valley Medical Group in Menifee, CA with other offices in Murrieta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.