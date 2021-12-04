See All Rheumatologists in West End, NC
Dr. Christopher Tracy, MD

Rheumatology
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Tracy, MD

Dr. Christopher Tracy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in West End, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.

Dr. Tracy works at Pinehurst Medical Clinic Rheumatology in West End, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tracy's Office Locations

    Pinehurst Medical Clinic Rheumatology
    4204 MURDOCKSVILLE RD, West End, NC 27376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 255-0050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Osteoporosis Screening
Dermatomyositis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  • View other providers who treat Iritis
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 04, 2021
    Great bedside manner.
    — Dec 04, 2021
    About Dr. Christopher Tracy, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013152594
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Naval Medical Center
    Internship
    • Tripler Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Tracy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tracy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tracy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tracy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tracy works at Pinehurst Medical Clinic Rheumatology in West End, NC. View the full address on Dr. Tracy’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tracy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tracy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tracy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tracy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

