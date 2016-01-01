See All Psychiatrists in Quincy, IL
Dr. Christopher Trammell, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Christopher Trammell, MD

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Quincy, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christopher Trammell, MD

Dr. Christopher Trammell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Quincy, IL. 

Dr. Trammell works at Blessing Hospital Emergency Dpt in Quincy, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Trammell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Blessing Hospital
    1005 Broadway St, Quincy, IL 62301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 223-8400
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon

About Dr. Christopher Trammell, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1881188464
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christopher Trammell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trammell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Trammell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Trammell works at Blessing Hospital Emergency Dpt in Quincy, IL. View the full address on Dr. Trammell’s profile.

Dr. Trammell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trammell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trammell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trammell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Christopher Trammell, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.