Dr. Christopher Traver, MD
Dr. Christopher Traver, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Good Samaritan Hospital.
San Jose Trauma Center150 N Jackson Ave Ste 100, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 538-1446
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Traver is the best surgeon! He has my total trust. If I ever need surgery again I want him to be the one to do it.
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Stanford Hospital
- Stanford Hospital
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Dr. Traver accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Traver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Traver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Traver.
