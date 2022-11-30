Dr. Christopher Treat, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Treat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Treat, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Treat, DO
Dr. Christopher Treat, DO is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Tulsa, Oklahoma and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.
Dr. Treat's Office Locations
Utica Park Clinic8803 S 101st East Ave Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 574-0220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Utica Park Clinic Orthopedics1809 E 13th St, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 579-2300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Treat has performed 3 surgeries on me, each shoulder surgery and then carpal tunnel on both hands. I appreciate his medical expertise! His office is always friendly and helpful no matter who you speak to. Dr. Treat is knowledgeable and up to day in his field of study. Always a kind word from him to reassure you of exactly what will happen in surgery. I trust his judgement and value his opinion. Thanks for much for the help!
About Dr. Christopher Treat, DO
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1558771618
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Shoulder Institute
- Largo Medical Center, Largo, Florida
- Oklahoma State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Tulsa, Oklahoma
- University Of Central Oklahoma, Edmond, Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Treat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Treat accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Treat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Treat has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Release, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Treat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Treat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Treat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Treat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Treat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.