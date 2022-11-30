See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Christopher Treat, DO

Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
5.0 (53)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Treat, DO

Dr. Christopher Treat, DO is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Tulsa, Oklahoma and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.

Dr. Treat works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Release, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Treat's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Utica Park Clinic
    8803 S 101st East Ave Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 574-0220
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Utica Park Clinic Orthopedics
    1809 E 13th St, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 579-2300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Hospital South
  • Hillcrest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger Release
Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger Release

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Forearm Injuries Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Microvascular Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Wrist Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 30, 2022
    Nov 30, 2022
Dr. Treat has performed 3 surgeries on me, each shoulder surgery and then carpal tunnel on both hands. I appreciate his medical expertise! His office is always friendly and helpful no matter who you speak to. Dr. Treat is knowledgeable and up to day in his field of study. Always a kind word from him to reassure you of exactly what will happen in surgery. I trust his judgement and value his opinion. Thanks for much for the help!
Laura Buell
    Laura Buell — Nov 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christopher Treat, DO

    • Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558771618
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Shoulder Institute
    Residency
    • Largo Medical Center, Largo, Florida
    Medical Education
    • Oklahoma State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Tulsa, Oklahoma
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Central Oklahoma, Edmond, Oklahoma
