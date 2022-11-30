Overview of Dr. Christopher Treat, DO

Dr. Christopher Treat, DO is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Tulsa, Oklahoma and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Treat works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Release, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.