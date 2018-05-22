Overview

Dr. Christopher Trotter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from St. Mathews University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Claiborne Medical Center and Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Trotter works at Knoxville Heart Group in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.