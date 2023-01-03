Dr. Christopher Tveter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tveter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Tveter, DPM
Overview of Dr. Christopher Tveter, DPM
Dr. Christopher Tveter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Tveter works at
Dr. Tveter's Office Locations
-
1
Harvard Podiatry1150 N 35th Ave Ste 225, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 966-7770
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tveter?
I had an emergency and Dr. Tveter had an opening for me. I am a new patient to him but not to the office. I was pleased with Dr. Tveter's professionalism and how he listened to my problem. He gave me his professional opinion and how to fix my situation in a way that I was able to understand.
About Dr. Christopher Tveter, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1609214543
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tveter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tveter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tveter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tveter works at
Dr. Tveter has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tveter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tveter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tveter.
