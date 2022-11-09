Overview of Dr. Christopher Uchiyama, MD

Dr. Christopher Uchiyama, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Medical School



Dr. Uchiyama works at Scripps Clinic Orthopedics in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.