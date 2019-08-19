Overview of Dr. Christopher Utz, MD

Dr. Christopher Utz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Utz works at UC Health Orthopdcs/Sprts Medcn in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH and Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.