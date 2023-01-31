Dr. Vallorosi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Vallorosi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Vallorosi, MD
Dr. Christopher Vallorosi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Beebe Medical Center.
Dr. Vallorosi's Office Locations
Urology Associates of Delaware200 Banning St Ste 250, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 736-1320
- 2 611 Federal St, Milton, DE 19968 Directions (302) 736-1320
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Beebe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
After reviewing Dr Vallorosi's background I was impressed and after my visit I was even more impressed. Easy to communicate with. Friendly and professional. Liked him immediately. I was nervous because my PSA was high. He put me at ease and ordered tests and arranged a follow-up visit. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Christopher Vallorosi, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1245226828
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Urology
