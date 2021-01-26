Dr. Christopher Varughese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varughese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Varughese, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Varughese, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED|Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital and Richmond University Medical Center.
Locations
Northwell Health2384 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 540-4335
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Today was my first visit and I have to say it was probably one of the best experiences I have ever had at a doctors office. From the welcoming decor to the super friendly women at the desk, right up to meeting the wonderful doctor. What a great experience. He took his time to answer all of my questions. He asked me lots of questions and I didn’t feel the least bit rushed. Kathy was so sweet and made me feel very comfortable. talking to her even lowered my blood pressure! I will definitely recommend them to anybody looking for a cardiologist on Staten Island.
About Dr. Christopher Varughese, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Montefior Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED|Howard University College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varughese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varughese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.