Dr. Christopher Verioti, DO
Dr. Christopher Verioti, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center and Menifee Global Medical Center.
Orthopedics Unlimited Med Grp41889 STATE HIGHWAY 74, Hemet, CA 92544 Directions (951) 652-8700
Adventist Health Physicians Network125 Mall Dr Ste 205, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 537-0290
- 3 1 Hurley Plz # 9W, Flint, MI 48503 Directions (810) 262-9191
Hospital Affiliations
- Hemet Global Medical Center
- Menifee Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
I was referred to Dr. Verioti by my GP, I had severe shoulder pain after a fall. I met with Dr Verioti and he requested a MRI which I had within a week and met with him shortly after. I had surgery within two weeks, the day after my surgery he met me at Physical Therapy where he discussed with my therapist what he wanted and what he expected of me at certain intervals, he checked in on me at PT every week to see how I was progressing. I'm so glad that Hanford has Dr Verioti he's the best.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Verioti accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verioti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verioti has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verioti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Verioti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verioti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verioti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verioti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.