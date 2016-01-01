Dr. Christopher Villard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Villard, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Villard, MD is a Dermatologist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Locations
Christopher L Villard MD1027 N Demaree St, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 739-5274
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Villard, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376515742
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villard has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Villard speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Villard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villard.
