Overview of Dr. Christopher Vinton, MD

Dr. Christopher Vinton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge) and Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Vinton works at Worcester County Orthopedics in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.