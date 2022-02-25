Dr. Christopher Wagener, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Wagener, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Wagener, MD
Dr. Christopher Wagener, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus .
Dr. Wagener works at
Dr. Wagener's Office Locations
-
1
Coordinated Health-chiro2775 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 861-8080
-
2
Lehigh Valley Hospital1621 N CEDAR CREST BLVD, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 861-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wagener?
Dr. Christopher Wagener is an excellent surgeon. Operated on me 6 times; 4 lower back and 2 neck. He is professional and proficient. Thanks to Dr. Wagener I am mobile and walking without assistance. I highly recommend Dr. Wagener.
About Dr. Christopher Wagener, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1669489829
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagener has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagener accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagener works at
Dr. Wagener has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagener on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagener. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagener.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.