Dr. Christopher Wagener, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (23)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christopher Wagener, MD

Dr. Christopher Wagener, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus .

Dr. Wagener works at Coordinated Health in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wagener's Office Locations

    Coordinated Health-chiro
    2775 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017 (610) 861-8080
    Lehigh Valley Hospital
    1621 N CEDAR CREST BLVD, Allentown, PA 18104 (610) 861-8080

  St. Luke's Sacred Heart Campus 

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylolisthesis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Broken Neck
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Gait Abnormality
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sacrum Disorders
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Upper Back Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dural Tear
Foot Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Hand Fracture
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Polyneuropathy
Pseudoarthrosis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylosis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Trigger Finger
Vertebral Column Tumors
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    UPMC

    Feb 25, 2022
    Dr. Christopher Wagener is an excellent surgeon. Operated on me 6 times; 4 lower back and 2 neck. He is professional and proficient. Thanks to Dr. Wagener I am mobile and walking without assistance. I highly recommend Dr. Wagener.
    Donna Quackenbush — Feb 25, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Wagener, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    English
    1669489829
    Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Orthopedic Surgery
