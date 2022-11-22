Dr. Christopher Walls, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walls is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Walls, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Walls, MD
Dr. Christopher Walls, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Emory University School Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, Effingham Health System and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Walls' Office Locations
1
Savannah Vascular Institute, LLC4750 Waters Ave Ste 500, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 302-1350Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Savannah Vascular Institute, LLC613 Towne Park Dr W Ste 204, Rincon, GA 31326 Directions (912) 302-1360MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Savannah Vascular Institute, LLC1088 Bermuda Run Ste B, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 302-1352
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Effingham Health System
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He's an awesome person and when he speaks I listen. I couldn't ask for anyone better.
About Dr. Christopher Walls, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1790721546
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Emory University School Medicine
- Yale University
- Vascular Surgery
