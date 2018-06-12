Dr. Christopher Walsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Walsh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Walsh, MD
Dr. Christopher Walsh, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital.
Dr. Walsh's Office Locations
Fayetteville1336 Highway 54 W Bldg 500, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 461-1238Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
McDonough105 Regency Park Dr, McDonough, GA 30253 Directions (770) 506-4119Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Newnan2301 Newnan Crossing Blvd E, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (678) 633-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had my thumb stuck for about 5 years with the trigger thumb problem, and later went to my PCP to complain due to the exscruciating pain that never went away, and she now referred me to doctor Christopher Walsh in Fayetteville location and the surgery was later scheduled at the location in morrow GA and I was nervous and he guaranteed me 99% success rate and I gave a trial ever since is being almost 4 years and my thumb is like nothing ever happened before. Thanks doctor Christopher!
About Dr. Christopher Walsh, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Combined Hand Fell
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walsh has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.