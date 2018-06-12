See All Hand Surgeons in Fayetteville, GA
Dr. Christopher Walsh, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.7 (11)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Christopher Walsh, MD

Dr. Christopher Walsh, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital.

Dr. Walsh works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Fayetteville, GA with other offices in McDonough, GA and Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Walsh's Office Locations

    Fayetteville
    1336 Highway 54 W Bldg 500, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 461-1238
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    McDonough
    105 Regency Park Dr, McDonough, GA 30253 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 506-4119
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Newnan
    2301 Newnan Crossing Blvd E, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 633-6600

Hospital Affiliations
  • Piedmont Fayette Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 12, 2018
    I had my thumb stuck for about 5 years with the trigger thumb problem, and later went to my PCP to complain due to the exscruciating pain that never went away, and she now referred me to doctor Christopher Walsh in Fayetteville location and the surgery was later scheduled at the location in morrow GA and I was nervous and he guaranteed me 99% success rate and I gave a trial ever since is being almost 4 years and my thumb is like nothing ever happened before. Thanks doctor Christopher!
    — Jun 12, 2018
    About Dr. Christopher Walsh, MD

    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    34 years of experience
    English
    1619966884
    Education & Certifications

    Cleveland Combined Hand Fell
    Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Walsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walsh has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

