Dr. Christopher Walthour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walthour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Walthour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Walthour, MD
Dr. Christopher Walthour, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tracy, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
Dr. Walthour works at
Dr. Walthour's Office Locations
-
1
Sutter Gould Medical Group445 W Eaton Ave, Tracy, CA 95376 Directions (209) 830-4075Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Sutter Gould Medical Group441 W Eaton Ave, Tracy, CA 95376 Directions (209) 830-4062
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
- Sutter Tracy Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- Health Plan of San Joaquin
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- PacificSource
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walthour?
The doctor is an active listener. Always prepared. I have an issue with billing from a procedure in his office. He is writing a letter to help clear up confusion with coding. He is a very caring doctor that makes sure you understand the answers to questions related to issues and X-rays.
About Dr. Christopher Walthour, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1811976640
Education & Certifications
- UHZ Sports Medicine Institute
- Tufts / New England Medical Center
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Pennsylvania State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walthour has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walthour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walthour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walthour works at
Dr. Walthour has seen patients for Shoulder Dislocation, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walthour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Walthour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walthour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walthour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walthour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.