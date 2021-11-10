Overview of Dr. Christopher Walthour, MD

Dr. Christopher Walthour, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tracy, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.



Dr. Walthour works at Briggsmore Specialty Center in Tracy, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.