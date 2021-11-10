See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tracy, CA
Dr. Christopher Walthour, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (19)
Map Pin Small Tracy, CA
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Walthour, MD

Dr. Christopher Walthour, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tracy, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.

Dr. Walthour works at Briggsmore Specialty Center in Tracy, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Walthour's Office Locations

    Sutter Gould Medical Group
    445 W Eaton Ave, Tracy, CA 95376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 830-4075
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sutter Gould Medical Group
    441 W Eaton Ave, Tracy, CA 95376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 830-4062

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Medical Center
  • Sutter Tracy Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Dislocation
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Hand Fracture
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • Health Plan of San Joaquin
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • PacificSource
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 10, 2021
    The doctor is an active listener. Always prepared. I have an issue with billing from a procedure in his office. He is writing a letter to help clear up confusion with coding. He is a very caring doctor that makes sure you understand the answers to questions related to issues and X-rays.
    Kimi Minor — Nov 10, 2021
    About Dr. Christopher Walthour, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811976640
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UHZ Sports Medicine Institute
    Internship
    • Tufts / New England Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania State University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Walthour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walthour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walthour has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walthour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walthour works at Briggsmore Specialty Center in Tracy, CA. View the full address on Dr. Walthour’s profile.

    Dr. Walthour has seen patients for Shoulder Dislocation, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walthour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Walthour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walthour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walthour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walthour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

