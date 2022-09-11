Dr. Walz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Walz, MD
Dr. Christopher Walz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Desert Ear Nose Throat Medical Group Inc.39000 Bob Hope Dr Ste W301, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 340-4566
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Dr Walz explains any procedures he is going to do so I can easily understand him. He answers all my questions and takes the time I require.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1205989514
- Duke University Medical Center
- Duke University Medical Center
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
