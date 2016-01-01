Dr. Christopher Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Wang, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Wang, MD
Dr. Christopher Wang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
- 1 3670 Grandview Pkwy Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 592-5077
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Christopher Wang, MD
- Hematology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
