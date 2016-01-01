Dr. Christopher Watson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Watson, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Watson, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
Gru-mcg1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry1120 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Watson, MD
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1932191657
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- National Naval Med Center
- National Naval Med Center
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
