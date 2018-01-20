Dr. Christopher Waynick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waynick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Waynick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Waynick, MD
Dr. Christopher Waynick, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas River Park, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford and Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.
Dr. Waynick's Office Locations
Tennessee Oncology - Murfreesboro1840 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 300, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 848-0488Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 1589 Sparta St Ste 306, McMinnville, TN 37110 Directions (931) 815-0032
Tennessee Oncology Pllc250 25th Ave N Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 320-5090
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas River Park
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Waynick was recommended to me when I found out I needed an Oncologist. He knew exactly what has caused my body to reject any other form of iron replacement And has since corrected the problem with treatment and compassion. As of today, my blood work is perfect and I didn't even need another treatment today like we thought might be possible. If you're considering coming to him, I highly recommend that you do. You definitely will not be disappointed.
About Dr. Christopher Waynick, MD
- Hematology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Waynick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waynick accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waynick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waynick has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waynick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Waynick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waynick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waynick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waynick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.