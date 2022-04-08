Dr. Christopher Webber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Webber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Webber, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Webber works at
Locations
-
1
Audubon Medical Campus3030 N Circle Dr Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 867-7800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
St. Peregrine6031 E Woodmen Rd Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Stapleton Office8340 E Northfield Blvd Unit 2620, Denver, CO 80238 Directions (303) 706-9923
-
4
Sky Ridge Office10099 Ridgegate Pkwy, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 706-9923
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- St. Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Webber?
Dr. Webber actually listens when I talk! And he has the BEST AND MOST CARING staff. Dakma (sp?) is the most badass woman and works SO HARD to take care of everythinginsurance-wise for me and is so kind. Seriously they are amazing. I can honestly say that they alone are responsible for huge improvements in my life and wellbeing. Dr. Webber is the only doc i have ever had that has a whole staff to take care of everything, it’s so helpful and means so much to me to not have to worry about those things; to be able to trust that things are taken care of is a huge weight lifted. I can’t say enough good things about them. Truly the best doctor and staff I have ever had in my life.
About Dr. Christopher Webber, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1386632172
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Medical Center, USAF
- Wright-Patterson Medical Center
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- United States Air Force Academy
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webber works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Webber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.