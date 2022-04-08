Overview

Dr. Christopher Webber, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Webber works at Colorado ENT & Allergy in Colorado Springs, CO with other offices in Denver, CO and Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.