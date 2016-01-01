Dr. Christopher Webster, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Webster, DO is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in Nephrology & Hypertension, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Webster's Office Locations
Michigan Kidney Consultants44200 Woodward Ave, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 290-3111
Michigan Kidney Consultants30117 Schoenherr Rd Ste 100, Warren, MI 48088 Directions (248) 253-0330
Michigan Kidney Consultants1701 South Blvd E Ste 320, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 293-3345
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Total Health Care, USA
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Webster, DO
- Nephrology & Hypertension
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1437442613
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- St John's Hosp Of Macomb Co
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Albion College
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webster has seen patients for Anemia and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Webster has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.