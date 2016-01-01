See All Nephrologists in Pontiac, MI
Dr. Christopher Webster, DO

Nephrology & Hypertension
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Webster, DO

Dr. Christopher Webster, DO is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in Nephrology & Hypertension, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Webster works at Michigan Kidney Consultants in Pontiac, MI with other offices in Warren, MI and Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Webster's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Kidney Consultants
    44200 Woodward Ave, Pontiac, MI 48341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 290-3111
  2. 2
    Michigan Kidney Consultants
    30117 Schoenherr Rd Ste 100, Warren, MI 48088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 253-0330
  3. 3
    Michigan Kidney Consultants
    1701 South Blvd E Ste 320, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 293-3345

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Hyperkalemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Anemia
Hyperkalemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Anemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Total Health Care, USA
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Christopher Webster, DO

    Nephrology & Hypertension
    12 years of experience
    English
    1437442613
    Education & Certifications

    Allegheny General Hospital
    St John's Hosp Of Macomb Co
    MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Albion College
    Internal Medicine
