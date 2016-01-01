Overview of Dr. Chistopher Wee, MD

Dr. Chistopher Wee, MD is a Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Wee works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.