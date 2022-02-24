Dr. Christopher Welsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Welsch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Welsch, MD
Dr. Christopher Welsch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Dr. Welsch works at
Dr. Welsch's Office Locations
The Jackson Clinic North2863 HIGHWAY 45 BYP, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 660-8300Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Iowa
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Welsch is the best OB/GYN in the West TN area. I have and will continue to recommend him to anyone looking for a qualified, passionate, and committed physician for your OB/GYN needs. He delivered my first two babies and checked on me after I delivered my third. I cannot say enough good things about him.
About Dr. Christopher Welsch, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tripler Army Med Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Welsch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Welsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Welsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Welsch works at
Dr. Welsch has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Welsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Welsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.