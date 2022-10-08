Dr. Christopher Wenger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wenger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Wenger, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Wenger, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Dedham, MA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Boston University School of Med/Boston Med Ctr|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with New England Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Wenger works at
Locations
-
1
New England Baptist Pain Management Center40 Allied Dr, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (617) 754-5694Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Blue Hill Pain Care639 Granite St Ste 215, Braintree, MA 02184 Directions (617) 278-8000Monday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Boston Outpatient Surgical Suites840 Winter St, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (877) 651-7246Tuesday7:30am - 3:30pmWednesday7:30am - 3:30pmThursday7:30am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- New England Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wenger?
I was a patient of Dr. Wenger in 2021 for a chronic pain condition. He is experienced and certainly knows what he's doing in terms of medications and placement of the needle for steroid injections. I was, however, put off by his manner. Over multiple visits, I found him to be too abrupt. I always felt as though he couldn't get off the phone or leave the room quickly enough. I know doctors are busy, and I am respectful of that, but I feel he could have given me more of a chance to discuss my concerns and ask questions. Also, I found his sense of humor to be too sarcastic and just not right for the situation. He is a very competent physician, and I would recommend him -- for his skills, not his manner.
About Dr. Christopher Wenger, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1255317210
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- Salem Hospital
- Boston University School of Med/Boston Med Ctr|Boston University School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wenger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wenger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wenger works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wenger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wenger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wenger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wenger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.