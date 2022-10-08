Overview

Dr. Christopher Wenger, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Dedham, MA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Boston University School of Med/Boston Med Ctr|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with New England Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Wenger works at Orthopedics New England in Dedham, MA with other offices in Braintree, MA and Waltham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.