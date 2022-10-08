See All Anesthesiologists in Dedham, MA
Dr. Christopher Wenger, MD

Anesthesiology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Christopher Wenger, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Dedham, MA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Boston University School of Med/Boston Med Ctr|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with New England Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Wenger works at Orthopedics New England in Dedham, MA with other offices in Braintree, MA and Waltham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    New England Baptist Pain Management Center
    40 Allied Dr, Dedham, MA 02026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 754-5694
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Blue Hill Pain Care
    639 Granite St Ste 215, Braintree, MA 02184 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 278-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Boston Outpatient Surgical Suites
    840 Winter St, Waltham, MA 02451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 651-7246
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • New England Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 08, 2022
    I was a patient of Dr. Wenger in 2021 for a chronic pain condition. He is experienced and certainly knows what he's doing in terms of medications and placement of the needle for steroid injections. I was, however, put off by his manner. Over multiple visits, I found him to be too abrupt. I always felt as though he couldn't get off the phone or leave the room quickly enough. I know doctors are busy, and I am respectful of that, but I feel he could have given me more of a chance to discuss my concerns and ask questions. Also, I found his sense of humor to be too sarcastic and just not right for the situation. He is a very competent physician, and I would recommend him -- for his skills, not his manner.
    About Dr. Christopher Wenger, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255317210
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Texas Tech University Health Science Center
    Residency
    • BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
    Internship
    • Salem Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School of Med/Boston Med Ctr|Boston University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Wenger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wenger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wenger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wenger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wenger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wenger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wenger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

