Dr. Christopher Werner, DPM
Overview of Dr. Christopher Werner, DPM
Dr. Christopher Werner, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Burleson, TX. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Dr. Werner works at
Dr. Werner's Office Locations
Lone Star Orthopaedics & Spine Specialists, PLLC215 Old Highway 1187, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 926-2663
Lone Star Orthopaedic and Spine Specialists - Fort Worth929 Lipscomb St Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 926-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Werner yesterday and he was wonderful and I am so excited to work with him to solve my problems with my feet and ankles.
About Dr. Christopher Werner, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1982836276
Education & Certifications
- Carl T Hayden VA Med Ctr
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- Texas A&M University

