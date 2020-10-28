See All Family Doctors in Parker, CO
Dr. Christopher West, DO

Family Medicine
4.2 (27)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher West, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Med And Biosciences College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.

Dr. West works at Parker Family Care in Parker, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Parker Family Care
    10259 S Parker Rd Ste 200, Parker, CO 80134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 805-2273

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Oct 28, 2020
    Dr. West is a great doctor. I'm a 52-year-old bodybuilder. I really put the hurt on my body. Dr. West has assisted me so I can continue to do the things I love. Dr. West is very knowledgeable and doesn't try to waste your time with unnecessary procedures.
    About Dr. Christopher West, DO

    Family Medicine
    24 years of experience
    English
    1265491112
    Education & Certifications

    Kansas City University Of Med And Biosciences College Of Osteopathic Med
    University of Florida
    Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher West, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. West has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. West. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. West.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. West, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. West appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

