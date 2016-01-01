Overview of Dr. Christopher West, MD

Dr. Christopher West, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. West works at Baptist Health Lexington Hospital Medicine in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.