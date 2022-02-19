Overview

Dr. Christopher Weyer, DO is a Dermatologist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Weyer works at Dermatology & Plastic Surgery Of Arizona in Sierra Vista, AZ with other offices in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.