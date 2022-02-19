See All Dermatologists in Sierra Vista, AZ
Dr. Christopher Weyer, DO

Dermatology
4.7 (83)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Weyer, DO is a Dermatologist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Weyer works at Dermatology & Plastic Surgery Of Arizona in Sierra Vista, AZ with other offices in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Christopher W Weyer DO PC
    150 S Coronado Dr Ste 110, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 458-1787
  2. 2
    Dermatology and Plastic Surgery of Arizona
    165 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 458-1787
  3. 3
    Dermatology & Plastic Surgery of Arizona
    698 E Wetmore Rd Ste 310, Tucson, AZ 85705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 207-3100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hives
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Lipomas
Melanoma
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
Warts
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Cancer
Cellulitis
Dermatological Disorders
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Foot Conditions
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pemphigoid
Skin Aging
Skin Diseases
Skin Disorders
Skin Infections
Skin Lesion
Skin Resurfacing
Ulcer
Venous Sclerotherapy
Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 83 ratings
    Patient Ratings (83)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 19, 2022
    I was apprehensive about having my basal cell cancer removed, but Dr. Weyer and his staff made me almost forget I'd ever heard the words "sutures" and "skin graft" because they were so friendly and compassionate. Dr. Weyer thought he might be able to get all the cancer with one swipe. And he did! No sutures or skin grafts were required. I waited in the comfortable lounge, with complimentary snacks, coffee and water, until I got the good news and left — as a cancer-free, happy woman. I highly recommend Dr. Weyer and know you will receive the same excellent care I did.
    Dru — Feb 19, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Weyer, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851515381
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Center For Surgical Dermatology In Columbus, Oh
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Northwest Regional Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Richmond Heights Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arizona
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Weyer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weyer has seen patients for Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    83 patients have reviewed Dr. Weyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

