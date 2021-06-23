Dr. Christopher Whelan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whelan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Whelan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Whelan, MD
Dr. Christopher Whelan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Fhn Memorial Hospital, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Dr. Whelan works at
Dr. Whelan's Office Locations
Rockford Urological Associates Ltd.351 Executive Pkwy, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 398-4057
Hospital Affiliations
- Fhn Memorial Hospital
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Priority Health
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had kidney stone he removed it, and also removed the stent after. He explains everything to you that you need to know. He answers all your questions no matter how many you have. He is a wonderful Doctor.
About Dr. Christopher Whelan, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- City of Hope Natl MC
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals
- Southern Illinois University SOM and Affiliated Hospitals
- Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
- Southern Ill Sch Med
- Urology
