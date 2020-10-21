Overview of Dr. Christopher White, MD

Dr. Christopher White, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center and Stillwater Medical Center.



Dr. White works at OU Health Physicians in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.