Overview

Dr. Christopher Whiting, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Aurora, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora).



Dr. Whiting works at Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora) in Aurora, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.