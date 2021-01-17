Dr. Christopher Whitty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Whitty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Whitty, MD
Dr. Christopher Whitty, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Riverview, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Dr. Whitty works at
Dr. Whitty's Office Locations
-
1
Downriver Neurology17515 FORT ST, Riverview, MI 48193 Directions (734) 225-7770
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whitty?
We have been seeing Dr Whitty for years for my daughters Epilepsy. He’s been wonderful- he really cares about her well being. There is usually a long wait in the lobby- but when you are in the treatment room you get his full attention.
About Dr. Christopher Whitty, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1457339574
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitty works at
Dr. Whitty has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Epilepsy and Myasthenia Gravis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitty. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.