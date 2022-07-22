See All Orthopedic Surgeons in East Norriton, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Williamson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (190)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Williamson, MD

Dr. Christopher Williamson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Williamson works at Einstein Orthopedic Specialists in East Norriton, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Williamson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Einstein Orthopedic Specialists
    170 W Germantown Pike Ste C2, East Norriton, PA 19401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 275-9400
  2. 2
    Einstein General Surgery at Collegeville
    210 Mall Blvd Ste 102, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 233-3693

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hands
De Quervain's Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis
Osteopenia
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Trigger Finger
Wrist Fracture
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Hand
Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Release
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Hand Injury
Hand Muscle Strain
Hand Pain
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lipomas
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Occupational Injuries
Orthopedic Trauma
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Pyogenic Arthritis
Scoliosis
Secondary Malignancies
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spondylitis
Tendonitis
Wrist Pain
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Christopher Williamson, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Williamson, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1083900351
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Williamson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williamson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williamson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williamson has seen patients for Broken Arm, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williamson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    190 patients have reviewed Dr. Williamson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williamson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williamson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williamson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

