Dr. Christopher Willingham, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Willingham, MD

Dr. Christopher Willingham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mercer University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.

Dr. Willingham works at Southern Vitreoretinal Assocs in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Willingham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elbert L Fisher MD
    2577 Huntcliff Ln, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 763-7007

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Bay

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Thermal Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Macular Degeneration Injections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 02, 2021
    I am not yet a patient of Dr. Willingham, I am the sister of one of his patients. He has treated my sister for five years, and we have seen a remarkable improvement in her eyesight. She had begun to lose hope in her ability to see for longer than the next very-few years. Dr. Willingham and his caring staff have given her back her belief in the power of a dedicated, very talented medical professional. I would like to award Doctor Christopher Willingham TEN stars, unfortunately I am limited to five.
    Bertha Ketcher — Jul 02, 2021
    About Dr. Christopher Willingham, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Charles Retina Institute
    University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
    Mercer University School Of Medicine
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Willingham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Willingham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Willingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Willingham works at Southern Vitreoretinal Assocs in Panama City, FL. View the full address on Dr. Willingham’s profile.

    Dr. Willingham has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willingham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Willingham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willingham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willingham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willingham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

