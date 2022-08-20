Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD
Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health, Iu Health West Hospital, Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center and Putnam County Hospital.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
American Health Network of Indiana LLC8607 E US Highway 36 Ste 100, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 875-0084
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
- Iu Health West Hospital
- Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center
- Putnam County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wilson literally brought my dad back to life. He was practically comatose, sleeping all the time. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s by his previous doctor. Dr Wilson was so thorough and knowledgeable. He referred us for intensive testing and found out what was causing his “Parkinson’s”. We feel very lucky to have him at as our neurologist.
About Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1467553149
Education & Certifications
- In University Sch Med
- Meth Hosp In University
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Sleep Medicine
