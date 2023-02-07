Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD
Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They completed their residency with LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
Ark-La-Tex Urology - Bossier City2449 Hospital Dr Ste 280, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ark-La-Tex Urology - Minden2 MEDICAL PLAZA PL, Minden, LA 71055 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Minden Medical Center
- Springhill Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1760691752
Education & Certifications
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wilson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
130 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
