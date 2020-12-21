Dr. Christopher Winfree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winfree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Winfree, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Winfree, MD
Dr. Christopher Winfree, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center|Oregon Health And Science University
Dr. Winfree works at
Dr. Winfree's Office Locations
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown155 White Plains Road, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winfree?
I had a great experiences with Dr Winfree! He put me In For nerve tests, found out what my nerve problem was and took care of it with surgery and physical therapy. . He is very professional, great bedside manners and knowledgeable. I have read several of the blogs, and those that are putting him down , because you say you had a bad experience with him, it’s not everybody. Under every doctor you’ll find someone who isn’t happy, probably just because they are unhappy with themselves! Because, he does explain everything! I trust him with everything because he did help me!
About Dr. Christopher Winfree, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1013064948
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winfree has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winfree accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winfree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Winfree. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winfree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winfree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winfree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.