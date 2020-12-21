See All Neurosurgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Christopher Winfree, MD

Neurosurgery
3.4 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Winfree, MD

Dr. Christopher Winfree, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center|Oregon Health And Science University

Dr. Winfree works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY with other offices in Tarrytown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Winfree's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York
    710 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown
    155 White Plains Road, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Neurostimulator Implantation
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Neurostimulator Implantation
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Interosseous Nerve Compression Chevron Icon
Brain Metastasis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chondrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Common Peroneal Nerve Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
Facial Nerve Damage Chevron Icon
Gamma Knife Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Intercostal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposarcoma Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Meralgia Paresthetica Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Muscle Biopsy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Biopsy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Decompression and Repair Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroblastoma Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pudendal Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Radial Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Surgery Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Dec 21, 2020
    I had a great experiences with Dr Winfree! He put me In For nerve tests, found out what my nerve problem was and took care of it with surgery and physical therapy. . He is very professional, great bedside manners and knowledgeable. I have read several of the blogs, and those that are putting him down , because you say you had a bad experience with him, it’s not everybody. Under every doctor you’ll find someone who isn’t happy, probably just because they are unhappy with themselves! Because, he does explain everything! I trust him with everything because he did help me!
    Joanne — Dec 21, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Winfree, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Winfree, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1013064948
    Education & Certifications

    • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center|Oregon Health And Science University
    • NewYork-Presbyterian -Columbia University Medical Center|Newyork-Presbyterian-Columbia University Medical Center
    • New York Presbyterian Columbia|New York Presbyterian-Columbia
    Internship
    • Neurosurgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Winfree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winfree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Winfree has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Winfree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Winfree. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winfree.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winfree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winfree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

