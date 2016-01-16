Dr. Christopher Wise, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Wise, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Wise, MD
Dr. Christopher Wise, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Lupus and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wise's Office Locations
- 1 1001 E Leigh St Fl 11, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-7700
Neuroscience, Orthopaedic and Wellness Center (N.O.W. Center)11958 W Broad St, Henrico, VA 23233 Directions (804) 360-4669Tuesday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely knowledgeable. Very patience, understanding, communicates well,and is through. He had a magnificent bedside manner as well as a good hearted sense of humor. Dr. Wise returns phone calls personally on the same day. Incredible.
About Dr. Christopher Wise, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1205925419
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wise has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wise accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wise has seen patients for Arthritis, Lupus and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wise on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wise. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wise.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.