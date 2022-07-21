Dr. Christopher Witek, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Witek, DDS
Overview
Dr. Christopher Witek, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Pearland, TX.
Dr. Witek works at
Locations
-
1
Kingsley Family Dental Care12567 Broadway St Ste 129, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (832) 966-0678Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Witek?
Dr. Witek meet him during my regular check up. Good chair side manners detail about explaining what needs to be done. I needed to have my crown replace because it was cracking second time seeing him still the same polite professional concern about how comfortable I was with the procedure everything when well. after the shot for pain wore off I was ok, didn't have to call and say I was hurting.
About Dr. Christopher Witek, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1174152581
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Witek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Witek using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Witek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Witek works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Witek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.